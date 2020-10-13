Cause No. 20-2-05638-9
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
KYLENE H. WOLFE AND JOHN OR JANE DOE WOLFE, SPOUSES, DEVISEES, DOMESTIC-PARTNERS, AND THE MARITAL OR QUASI-MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF; HERITAGE PROPERTIES INC.,
Defendant(s).
TO: HERITAGE PROPERTIES INC., Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, December 4, 2020
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $9,404.44 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 5, 2020.
BRENT BOMKAMP
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A. Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 162, LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 23, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 43 OF PLATS, PAGES 46 THROUGH 49, INCLUSIVE, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 5018181620
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC
LISA MCMAHON-MYHRAN, ATTORNEY
10310 AURORA AVE N
SEATTLE, WA. 98133
(206)633-1520
IDX-910553
October 13, 20, 27, November 3, 2020