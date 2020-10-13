Sheriff's Sales

Cause No. 20-2-05638-9-SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE

by Ken Spurrell

Cause No. 20-2-05638-9

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

KYLENE H. WOLFE AND JOHN OR JANE DOE WOLFE, SPOUSES, DEVISEES, DOMESTIC-PARTNERS, AND THE MARITAL OR QUASI-MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF; HERITAGE PROPERTIES INC.,

Defendant(s).

TO: HERITAGE PROPERTIES INC., Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, December 4, 2020

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $9,404.44 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 5, 2020.

BRENT BOMKAMP

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A. Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 162, LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 23, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 43 OF PLATS, PAGES 46 THROUGH 49, INCLUSIVE, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5018181620

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC

LISA MCMAHON-MYHRAN, ATTORNEY

10310 AURORA AVE N

SEATTLE, WA. 98133

(206)633-1520

IDX-910553

October 13, 20, 27, November 3, 2020

