CAUSE NO. 20-2-05638-9

ORDER OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

KYLENE H. WOLFE AND JOHN OR JANE DOE WOLFE, SPOUSES, DEVISEES, DOMESTIC-PARTNERS, AND THE MARITAL OR QUASI-MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF; HERITAGE PROPERTIES INC., Defendant(s).

TO: HERITAGE PROPERTIES INC., Judgment Debtor:

An ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows:

WHEREAS, on the 31st of August, 2020, Plaintiff obtained an Order of Default Judgment against Defendant Heritage Properties Inc. in the amount of $9,404.44, plus all assessments, late fees, interest, attorney’s fees, and costs incurred from the date said Judgment was obtained; and

WHEREAS, on the 31st of August, 2020, Plaintiff obtained a Decree of Foreclosure of a lien recorded in Pierce County under recording number 201512210379 on the following described real property situated in Pierce County, Washington:

LOT 162, LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 23, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 43 OF PLATS, PAGES 46 THROUGH 49, INCLUSIVE, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

with a tax parcel indentification number of 5018181620.

WHEREAS, the redemption period is zero (0) months;

THEREFORE you are hereby commanded to proceed to seize and sell forthwith and without appraisement, the above-described real property, in the manner provided by law; or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the above-referenced Judgment, plus all assessments, interest, attorney’s fees, and costs incurred up to the date said Judgment was obtained, and if you fail to find said real property, or if the proceeds of such sale be insufficient to satisfy said Judgment, interest, fees, and costs, you are directed to make the money or any balance thereof remaining unpaid, out of the above-described real property.

HEREIN FAIL NOT, but due return make hereof within sixty (60) days, showing how you have executed the same.

WITNESS THE HONORABLE GAROLD E JOHNSON, JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT.

DATED this 14 day of September, 2020

SEAL OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF PIERCE COUNTY

KEVIN STOCK, SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

By: Amanda Perez, Deputy Clerk

ENTERED JUSGMENT # 20-9-03499-2

Presented by:

CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC

Lisa McMahon-Myhran, WSBA #27559

Valerie Farris Oman, WSBA #37237

Brett C. Masch, WSBA #43851 This Order of Sale may be extended for up to 30 days for purposes of sale.

The sale date has been set for December 4, 2020. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

IDX-910555

October 13, 20, 27, November 3, 10, 17, 2020