Cause No. 20-2-05573-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
THE C.J. IRREVOCABLE TRUST EFFECTIVE APRIL12, 2010; CLEO JOHNSON, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS TRUSTEE OF THE C.J. IRREVOCABLE TRUST EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, 2010, Defendant(s).
TO: THE C.J. IRREVOCABLE TRUST EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, 2010; CLEO JOHNSON INDIVIDUALLY AND AS TRUSTEE OF THE C.J. IRREVOCABLE TRUST EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, 2010, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, December 4, 2020
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $7,448.08 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 15, 2020.
BRENT J. BOMKAMP
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A. Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 232 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 17, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 35 OF PLATS, PAGES 40 THROUGH 42, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 5018062320
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC
LISA MCMAHON-MYHRAN, ATTORNEY
10310 AURORA AVE N
SEATTLE, WA. 98133
(206)633-1520
IDX-911512
October 20, 27, November 3, 10, 2020