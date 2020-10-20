Cause No. 20-2-05573-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

THE C.J. IRREVOCABLE TRUST EFFECTIVE APRIL12, 2010; CLEO JOHNSON, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS TRUSTEE OF THE C.J. IRREVOCABLE TRUST EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, 2010, Defendant(s).

TO: THE C.J. IRREVOCABLE TRUST EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, 2010; CLEO JOHNSON INDIVIDUALLY AND AS TRUSTEE OF THE C.J. IRREVOCABLE TRUST EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, 2010, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, December 4, 2020

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $7,448.08 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 15, 2020.

BRENT J. BOMKAMP

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A. Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 232 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 17, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 35 OF PLATS, PAGES 40 THROUGH 42, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5018062320

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC

LISA MCMAHON-MYHRAN, ATTORNEY

10310 AURORA AVE N

SEATTLE, WA. 98133

(206)633-1520

