Cause No. 20-2-05564-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

ROGER V. CONGLETON, AND SANDRA J. CONGLETON, SPOUSES, DEVISEES, DOMESTIC-PARTNERS, AND THE MARITAL OR QUASI-MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF, Defendant(s).

TO: ROGER V. CONGLETON, AND SANDRA J. CONGLETON, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is , , .

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, November 13, 2020

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $7,194.54 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, September 28, 2020.

PAUL A. PASTOR, JR., SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A. Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 36, LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 19, ACCORDING TO THE RECORDED PLAT IN VOLUME 40 OF PLATS AT PAGES 38 THROUGH 41, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5018100360

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC

LISA MCMAHON-MYHRAN, ATTORNEY

10310 AURORA AVE N

SEATTLE, WA. 98133

(206)633-1520

IDX-909975

October 7, 14, 21, 28, 2020