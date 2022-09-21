Cause No. 20-2-05550-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
DUANE KEITH BOWMAN, AND KANRAYANEE BOWMAN, SPOUSES, DEVISEES, DOMESTIC-PARTNERS, AND THE MARITAL OR QUASI-MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF,
Defendant(s).
TO: DUANE KEITH BOWMAN AND KANRAYANEE BOWMAN, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 9207 ECKENSTAM JOHNSON RD, ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, November 4, 2022
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $7,486.92 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, September 13, 2022.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 118 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 17, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 39 OF PLATS, PAGES 25, 26 AND 27, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 5018061180
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
STRICHARTZ ASPAAS PLLC
JENNIFER L. ASPAAS, ATTORNEY
200 FIRST AVE W, STE 260 SEATTLE, WA. 98119
(206) 388-0600
IDX-963144
September 21, 28, October 5, 12, 2022