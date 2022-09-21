Cause No. 20-2-05550-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

DUANE KEITH BOWMAN, AND KANRAYANEE BOWMAN, SPOUSES, DEVISEES, DOMESTIC-PARTNERS, AND THE MARITAL OR QUASI-MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF,

Defendant(s).

TO: DUANE KEITH BOWMAN AND KANRAYANEE BOWMAN, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 9207 ECKENSTAM JOHNSON RD, ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, November 4, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $7,486.92 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, September 13, 2022.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 118 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 17, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 39 OF PLATS, PAGES 25, 26 AND 27, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5018061180

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

STRICHARTZ ASPAAS PLLC

JENNIFER L. ASPAAS, ATTORNEY

200 FIRST AVE W, STE 260 SEATTLE, WA. 98119

(206) 388-0600

IDX-963144

September 21, 28, October 5, 12, 2022