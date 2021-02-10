Cause No. 20-2-04009-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
MANDALAY TOWNHOMES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
CHRISTINA COPPER AND JOHN DOE COPPER, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; ET AL,
Defendant(s).
TO: CHRISTINA COPPER AND JOHN DOE COPPER, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 1018 – 109TH STREET COURT E, #50, TACOMA, WA 98445.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, March 19, 2021
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $11,817.20 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, February 2, 2021.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
UNIT 50, BUILDING G, MANDALAY TOWNHOMES, AN AIR SPACE CONDOMINIUM, PHASE ONE, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON RECORDING NO. 200705100320, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAPS AND PLANS FILED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200705105003, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 9007380080
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC MATTHEW G. STAMPER, ATTORNEY
1200 FIFTH AVE, STE 1410
SEATTLE, WA. 98101
(206)467-1559
IDX-919055
February 10, 17, 24, March 3, 2021