Cause No. 19-2-12351-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
SUNSET PLAZA CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, A NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
PETERSON, DIANNE L.,
Defendant(s).
TO: DIANNE L. PETERSON, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 7320 N SKYVIEW LANE, UNIT M-303, TACOMA, WA 98406.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, November 14, 2025
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $50,583.60 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 9, 2025.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
SECTION 03, TOWNSHIP 20, RANGE 02, QUARTER 12, SUNSET PLAZA PHASE II, CONDO APT M-303, TOG/W 0.6691% INT IN COMMON AREAS OF RECORD OUT OF 02-20-03-094 SEG R-0057 MJ EMS,
ALSO KNOWN AS UNIT 303, BUILDING M, SUNSET PLAZA CONDOMINIUM, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY MAP AND FLOOR PLANS RECORDED UNDER AUDIOR’S NO. 2979113, AND AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND THE AMENDED AND RESTATED CONDOMINIUM DECLARATION RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S NO. 98104100356, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO,
SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 8051020590
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
LAW OFFICE OF MICHAEL FULBRIGHT 1420 NW GILMAN BLVD STE 2
PMB9092 ISSAQUAH, WA. 98027
(425)829-4579
IDX-1021065
October 15, 22, 29, November 5, 2025