Cause No. 19-2-12351-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

SUNSET PLAZA CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, A NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

PETERSON, DIANNE L.,

Defendant(s).

TO: DIANNE L. PETERSON, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 7320 N SKYVIEW LANE, UNIT M-303, TACOMA, WA 98406.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $50,583.60 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 9, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

SECTION 03, TOWNSHIP 20, RANGE 02, QUARTER 12, SUNSET PLAZA PHASE II, CONDO APT M-303, TOG/W 0.6691% INT IN COMMON AREAS OF RECORD OUT OF 02-20-03-094 SEG R-0057 MJ EMS,

ALSO KNOWN AS UNIT 303, BUILDING M, SUNSET PLAZA CONDOMINIUM, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY MAP AND FLOOR PLANS RECORDED UNDER AUDIOR’S NO. 2979113, AND AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND THE AMENDED AND RESTATED CONDOMINIUM DECLARATION RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S NO. 98104100356, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO,

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 8051020590

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

LAW OFFICE OF MICHAEL FULBRIGHT 1420 NW GILMAN BLVD STE 2

PMB9092 ISSAQUAH, WA. 98027

(425)829-4579

IDX-1021065

October 15, 22, 29, November 5, 2025