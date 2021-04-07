Cause No. 19-2-08679-9

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



SOUTHWIND HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

LORI BLAS, AS HER SEPARATE ESTATE AND JOSE BLAS, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE, Defendant(s).

TO: LORI BLAS, AS HER SEPARATE ESTATE; AND JOSE BLAS, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 1905 198TH STREET EAST, SPANAWAY, WA 98387.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, May 21, 2021

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $5,972.50 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, April 5, 2021. ED TROYER

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 58, SOUTHWIND, A P.D.D., ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED MAY 4, 2007 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200705045012, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON;

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5003910580

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

OSERAN HAHN, ATTORNEYS

DAVID M. TALL, ATTORNEY

929 108TH AVENUE NE, SUITE 1200

BELLEVUE, WA. 98004

(425)455-3900

IDX-923952

April 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021