Cause No. 19-2-08216-5
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
JENNIFER WILKERSON; JOHN AND/OR JANE DOE, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS/CO-HABITANTS OF THE SUBJECT PREMISES, Defendant(s).
TO: JENNIFER WILKERSON (IN REM), Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 14804 41ST ST SW, LAKEBAY, WA 98349.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, October 21, 2022
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $390,307.52 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 24, 2022.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 4, AS SHOWN ON SHORT PLAT NUMBER 8407170176, FILED WITH THE PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 0120187004
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
JANEWAY LAW FIRM, LLC
JAMES A. CRAFT, ATTORNEY
1499 SE TECH CENTER PL, STE 255 VANCOUVER, WA. 98683
(360)260-2253
IDX-961741
August 31, September 7, 14, 21, 2022