Cause No. 19-2-08216-5

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JENNIFER WILKERSON; JOHN AND/OR JANE DOE, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS/CO-HABITANTS OF THE SUBJECT PREMISES, Defendant(s).

TO: JENNIFER WILKERSON (IN REM), Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 14804 41ST ST SW, LAKEBAY, WA 98349.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, August 26, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $390,307.52 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, July 20, 2022.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 4, AS SHOWN ON SHORT PLAT NUMBER 8407170176, FILED WITH THE PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 0120187004

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

JANEWAY LAW FIRM, LLC

JAMES A. CRAFT, ATTORNEY

1499 SE TECH CENTER PL,

STE 255 VANCOUVER, WA. 98683

(855)263-9295

IDX-959435

July 27, August 3, 10, 17, 2022