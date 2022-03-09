Cause No. 19-2-07199-6
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., Plaintiff(s),
vs.
LUIS R. PEREZ; JENIFFER PEREZ; FALCON CREEK HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION; JOHN AND/OR JANE DOE, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS/CO-HABITANTS OF THE SUBJECT PREMISES,
Defendant(s).
TO: LUIS R. PEREZ AND JENIFFER PEREZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE (IN REM), Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 19508 78TH AVE COURT EAST, SPANAWAY, WA 98387.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, April 22, 2022
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $413,050.17 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, March 1, 2022.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
PARCEL A
LOT 10 OF FALCON CREEK, A PDD, AS PER PLAT RECORDED SEPTEMBER 16, 1998 UNDER RECORDING NO. 9809165002, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR,
PARCEL B
A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS DELINEATED ON THE PLAT OF FALCON CREEK, PDD, AS PER PLAT RECORDED SEPTEMBER 16, 1998 UNDER RECORDING NO. 9809165002, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 6022700100
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
JANEWAY LAW FIRM, LLC
JAMES A. CRAFT, ATTORNEY
1499 SE TECH CENTER PL,
STE 255 VANCOUVER, WA. 98683
(360)260-2253
IDX-950046
March 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022