Cause No. 19-2-07199-6

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., Plaintiff(s),

vs.

LUIS R. PEREZ; JENIFFER PEREZ; FALCON CREEK HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION; JOHN AND/OR JANE DOE, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS/CO-HABITANTS OF THE SUBJECT PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: LUIS R. PEREZ AND JENIFFER PEREZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE (IN REM), Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 19508 78TH AVE COURT EAST, SPANAWAY, WA 98387.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, April 22, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $413,050.17 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, March 1, 2022.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

PARCEL A

LOT 10 OF FALCON CREEK, A PDD, AS PER PLAT RECORDED SEPTEMBER 16, 1998 UNDER RECORDING NO. 9809165002, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR,

PARCEL B

A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS DELINEATED ON THE PLAT OF FALCON CREEK, PDD, AS PER PLAT RECORDED SEPTEMBER 16, 1998 UNDER RECORDING NO. 9809165002, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 6022700100

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

JANEWAY LAW FIRM, LLC

JAMES A. CRAFT, ATTORNEY

1499 SE TECH CENTER PL,

STE 255 VANCOUVER, WA. 98683

(360)260-2253

IDX-950046

March 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022