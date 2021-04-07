Cause No. 18-2-12207-0

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CLASSIC VIEW ESTATES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JASON ROBERTS, ALSO APPEARING OF RECORD AS JASON R. ROBERTS, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE; IMPAC MORTGAGE CORP., Defendant(s).

TO: JASON ROBERTS, ALSO APPEARING OF RECORD AS JASON R. ROBERTS, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 21605 44TH AVENUE CT EAST, SPANAWAY, WA 98387.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, May 21, 2021

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $10,100.38 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, March 29, 2021.

ED TROYER

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

PARCEL A:

LOT 254, CLASSIC VIEW ESTATES, PHASE II, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED SEPTEMBER 2, 1993, UNDER RECORDING NO. 9309020364, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B:

A NON-EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE ROAD EASEMENT AS DELINEATED ON SAID PLAT.

PARCEL NO.: 5000902540

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

OSERAN HAHN, ATTORNEYS

DAVID M. TALL, ATTORNEY

929 108TH AVENUE NE, SUITE 1200

BELLEVUE, WA. 98004

(425)455-3900

April 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021