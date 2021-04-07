Cause No. 18-2-12207-0
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
CLASSIC VIEW ESTATES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
JASON ROBERTS, ALSO APPEARING OF RECORD AS JASON R. ROBERTS, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE; IMPAC MORTGAGE CORP., Defendant(s).
TO: JASON ROBERTS, ALSO APPEARING OF RECORD AS JASON R. ROBERTS, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 21605 44TH AVENUE CT EAST, SPANAWAY, WA 98387.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, May 21, 2021
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $10,100.38 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, March 29, 2021.
ED TROYER
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
PARCEL A:
LOT 254, CLASSIC VIEW ESTATES, PHASE II, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED SEPTEMBER 2, 1993, UNDER RECORDING NO. 9309020364, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
PARCEL B:
A NON-EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE ROAD EASEMENT AS DELINEATED ON SAID PLAT.
PARCEL NO.: 5000902540
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
OSERAN HAHN, ATTORNEYS
DAVID M. TALL, ATTORNEY
929 108TH AVENUE NE, SUITE 1200
BELLEVUE, WA. 98004
(425)455-3900
IDX-923467
April 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021