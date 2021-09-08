Cause No. 17-2-06365-2

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

SADDLE CREEK HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JEREMY M. FRENCH AND JANE DOE FRENCH, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: JEREMY M. FRENCH AND JANE DOE FRENCH, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 3935 61ST AVENUE EAST, FIFE, WA 98424.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, October 22, 2021

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $20,690.16 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, September 2, 2021.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 336 OF SADDLE CREEK DIVISION 3, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED OCTOBER 20, 2006 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200610205006, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 6025393360

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

MATTHEW G. STAMPER, ATTORNEY

1200 FIFTH AVE, STE 1410 SEATTLE, WA. 98101

(206)467-1559

IDX-937397

September 8, 15, 22, 29, 2021