Cause No. 16-2-13145-5

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

KENNETH P. ZIMMERMAN, JR. AND VICTORIA L. ZIMMERMAN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB, AS TRUSTEE FOR STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: IN REM AGAINST PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS 16619 139TH AVE E, PUYALLUP, WA 98374, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 16619 139TH AVE E, PUYALLUP, WA 98374.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, June 25, 2021

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $879,040.11 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 10, 2021.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

ALL THAT CERTAIN LAND SITUATED IN THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

PARCEL A:

LOT 13 OF MORNINGVIEW ESTATES DIVISION 1, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED MARCH 9, 2001 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200103095003, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B:

A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS CREATED UNDER RECORDING NOS. 200102060282 (WHICH SUPERCEDES AND REPLACES RECORDING NO. 2466044) AND 200004120263, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL C:

A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS DELINEATED ON MORNINGVIEW ESTATES DIVISION 1, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED MARCH 9, 2001 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200103095003, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 6023620130

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

WRIGHT FINLAY & ZAK, ATTORNEYS AT LAW

STEVEN K. LINKON, SENIOR COUNSEL

612 S. LUCILE ST, STE 300 SEATTLE, WA. 98108

(949)477-5050

IDX-927197

May 19, 26, June 2, 9, 2021