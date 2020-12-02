Cause No. 15-2-12981-9
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 10 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST, ITS SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST AND/OR ASSIGNS, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
THOMAS M. DAVIS; ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: THOMAS M. DAVIS, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 13809 126TH AVENUE EAST, PUYALLUP, WA 98374.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, January 15, 2021
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $540,887.73 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 24, 2020.
BRENT J. BOMKAMP
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 2, AS SHOWN ON SHORT PLAT NUMBER 200203195007, FILED WITH PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 0419148014
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
ZBS LAW, LLP
TOM B. PIERCE, ATTORNEY
11335 NE 122ND, STE 105
KIRKLAND, WA. 98034
(206)209-0375
IDX-914547
December 2, 9, 16, 23, 2020