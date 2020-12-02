Cause No. 15-2-12981-9

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 10 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST, ITS SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST AND/OR ASSIGNS, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

THOMAS M. DAVIS; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: THOMAS M. DAVIS, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 13809 126TH AVENUE EAST, PUYALLUP, WA 98374.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, January 15, 2021

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $540,887.73 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 24, 2020.

BRENT J. BOMKAMP

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 2, AS SHOWN ON SHORT PLAT NUMBER 200203195007, FILED WITH PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 0419148014

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

ZBS LAW, LLP

TOM B. PIERCE, ATTORNEY

11335 NE 122ND, STE 105

KIRKLAND, WA. 98034

(206)209-0375

IDX-914547

December 2, 9, 16, 23, 2020