Cause No. 14-2-15152-2 SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-BC2,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

LAURA M. RAYBURN; DAVID ROBERT RAYBURN; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: IN REM AGAINST THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 11601 264TH ST E, GRAHAM, WA 98338-8714, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 11601 264TH ST E, GRAHAM, WA 98338.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $476,812.87 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 6, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

A PORTION OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST, W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

THE WEST 149.30 FEET AND THE SOUTH 101.58 FEET OF THE WEST 333.00 FEET OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE AFORESAID PORTION;

TOGETHER WITH THE NORTH HALF OF AFORESAID PORTIONS;

EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING:

BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID NORTH HALF OF SOUTH HALF;

THENCE NORTH 85°27’43” WEST, 490.58 FEET ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NORTH HALF;

THENCE NORTH 4°16’25” EAST, 60 FEET ALONG A LINE PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID

NORTH HALF;

THENCE NORTH 63°29’13” EAST, 255.60 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 4°16’25” EAST, 140.00 FEET TO THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NORTH HALF;

THENCE SOUTH 85°28’57” EAST, 270.70 FEET ALONG SAID NORTH LINE TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER

OF SAID NORTH HALF;

THENCE SOUTH 4°1625” WEST, 331.94 FEET ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID NORTH HALF TO THE

POINT OF BEGINNING;

EXCEPT ROADS;

(BEING REVISED PARCEL “A” OF DECLARATION OF BOUNDARY LINE REVISION RECORDED UNDER

PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NUMBER 9111250495).

PARCEL NO.: 0418271708

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

JANEWAY LAW FIRM, LLC

JAMES A. CRAFT, ATTORNEY

1499 SE TECH CENTER PL,

STE 255 VANCOUVER, WA. 98683

(360)260-2253

IDX-1014997

June 11, 18, 25, July 2, 2025