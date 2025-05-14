Cause No.11-2-15069-6-Sheriff’s Sale

Cause No.11-2-15069-6

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

2501 HAYDEN LLC, AN ARIZONA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY,

Plaintiff(s),

vs. CASEY R. INGELS AND GWENDOLYN INGELS, HUSBAND AND WIFE,

Defendant(s).

TO: GWENDOLYN INGELS, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 17011 S. VAUGHN RD. NW, VAUGHN, WA 98394.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $620,652.17 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 8, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

Parcel A:

Beginning at a point 5.85 chains North of the Southwest corner of the Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 2, Township 21 North, Range 1 West, W.M., in Pierce County, Washington;

Thence South 41° West 1.75 chains;

Thence North 53°30’ West 1.50 chains;

Thence North 89°30’ West 1.50 chains;

Thence South 69°30’ West 2.20 chains;

Thence North 33°30’ West 0.80 chains;

Thence North 5°30’ East 1.80 chains;

Thence North 40°15’ East 0.60 chains;

Thence North 77° East 1.50 chains;

Thence North 46°30’ East 2.60 chains;

Thence North 23° West 1.20 chains;

Thence North 0.50 chains to the boundary lines of the J.A. Hall County Road, as the same existed prior to 1944;

Thence East along this road, 2.90 chains to the East boundary line of Government Lot 3 in said Section 2; Thence South along said boundary line 6 chains to the POINT OF BEGINNING;

Except that portion of the above described property lying within Lackey Road;

And except that portion of the above described property conveyed to Pierce County, by deed recorded January 10, 2008, under Recording No. 200801100255;

Together with that portion of the South half of John Hall County Road adjoining, vacated by Resolution No. 9219 of the Board of Pierce County Commissioners recorded December 13, 1962, under Recording No. 1991239.

Parcel B:

That portion of Government Lot 3, Section 2, Township 21 North, Range 1 West, W.M., in Pierce County, Washington, lying East of the West 901.28 feet of said Government Lot 3 lying South of the centerline of the J.A. Hall County Road, as the same existed prior to 1944 and vacated by Resolution No. 9219 of the Board of Pierce County Commissioners recorded December 13, 1962, under Recording No. 1991239 and lying North of the government meander line on the North shore of Vaughn Bay, said meander line extended to the East line of Government Lot 3;

Except that portion lying North and West of the following described line:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 2, Township 21 North, Range 1 West, W.M., in Pierce County, Washington;

Thence North 01°32’43” East along the West line of said Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 2 for a distance of 386.10 feet;

Thence North 42°32’43” West for a distance of 115.50 feet;

Thence North 51°57’17” West for a distance of 99.00 feet;

Thence North 87°57’17” West for a distance of 99.00 feet;

Thence South 71°02’43” West for a distance of 145.20 feet;

Thence North 31°57’17” West for a distance of 46.90 feet to a point lying 901.28 feet East of the West line of Government Lot 3;

Thence North 01°23’00” East parallel with said line of Government Lot 3 for a distance of 172.83 feet to a point hereinafter referred to as Point “A”, and also being the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING of the line described;

Thence North 75°16’36” East for a distance of 95.48 feet;

Thence North 49°34’28” East for a distance of 159.35 feet;

Thence North 01°46’33” West for a distance of 75 feet, more or less, to the centerline of J.A. Hall County Road, as the same existed prior to 1944;

Thence East along said centerline a distance of 210.00 feet, more or less, to the East boundary of Government Lot 3 and the terminus of this described line;

Except that portion of the above described property lying within Lackey Road;

Also, that portion of the East 100.00 feet of the West 901.28 feet of Government Lot 3, Section 2, Township 21 North, Range 1 West, W.M., more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a Point “A” as previous described and being the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;

Thence South 75°16’36” West for a distance of 52.04 feet to a line 50.00 feet West of the East line of the West 901.28 feet of Government Lot 3;

Thence South 01°23’00” West a distance of 330 feet, more or less, to the government meander line on the North shore of Vaughn Bay;

Thence Easterly along said meander line a distance of 50.00 feet, more or less, to a point which bears South 01°23’00” West from Point “A” as previously described;

Thence North 01°23’00” East parallel with the West line of Government Lot 3 for a distance of 340 feet, more or less, to Point “A” and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;

Except from the above described parcels, a tract of land conveyed to John A Knox, single and Fumino Nicholls, single, by deed recorded under Recording No. 8901170391;

And except that portion of the above described parcels conveyed to Pierce County, by deed recorded January 10, 2008, under Recording No. 200801100255;

(Also being known as Parcel C of Boundary Line Revision recorded under Recording No. 9203190180.)

All being situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

PARCEL NO.: 0021021096

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SCHWEET LINDE & ROSENBLUM, PLLC

CONNER MORGAN, ATTORNEY

575 S MICHIGAN ST SEATTLE, WA. 98108

(206) 275-1010

IDX-1013546

May 14, 21, 28, June 4, 2025