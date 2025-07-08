Cause 19-4-01019-6-Final Accounting, Petition to Distribute

NOTICE

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition has been filed in this court by the Successor Personal Representative asking that a Decree of Final Distribution be issued in the Estate of Paul Harold Munroe, Pierce County Superior Court Cause 19-4-01019-6. A hearing will be conducted on the Final Accounting, Petition to Distribute, For Instructions and Discharge of Personal Representative at 9 a.m., on July 25, 2025, in Department 23 of the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98402 in room 531. Any party having any objection to this Petition should file their objection with the court and serve copies of such objection on Mark D. Nelson, 6659 Kimball Drive D404, Gig Harbor, Washington 98335, no later than noon three (3) court days prior to this scheduled hearing.

IDX-1016285

