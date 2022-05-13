Casey Research Strategic Investor: Jeff Bezos’ 7th Billion Dollar Bet Deal Review

Casey Research has launched a new marketing campaign for Strategic Investor featuring Jeff Bezos’ 7th billion dollar bet.

According to Casey Research, the founder of Amazon uses an “unfair playbook” to “force his investments to go up.”

By subscribing to Strategic Investor today, you can discover how to use an “obscure $3 play” to participate in Bezos’ next big deal and potentially earn 49 years of profits in just 12 months.

Can you really get rich quick with Strategic Investor’s new report? What is Jeff Bezos’ secret money making method? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Casey Research’s Strategic Investor today in our review.

What is Strategic Investor?

Strategic Investor is a financial newsletter published monthly by Casey Research.

Led by geologist and investor David Forest, Strategic Investor aims to approach investing in a strategic way. Each month, David and his team provide investment recommendations based on a four-step strategy, including:

Step 1) Assess

Assess Step 2) Consolidate

Consolidate Step 3) Position

Position Step 4) Speculate

The name of Strategic Investor comes from Casey Research’s founder, Doug Casey, who published a book called Strategic Investing in 1983. Today, David and the Strategic Investor team aim to continue to take a strategic approach to investment decisions, giving subscribers the best possible chance of earning positive returns on investments.

While ordinary investors stick their money in an ETF and forget about it, David recommends a more strategic approach to investing. Ultimately, the goal is to provide advice that “allows you to emerge a victor from the financial battlefield of the future”

Strategic Investor subscriptions are priced at $199 per year. However, you can get your first year for just $49 by signing up through the new promotional page by clicking here.

What is Jeff Bezos’ 7th Billion Dollar Bet?

As part of a 2022 marketing campaign, the Strategic Investor team has launched a presentation featuring Jeff Bezos’ 7th billion dollar bet.

Here are the basics of Jeff Bezos’ 7th billion dollar bet:

The founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, uses an “unfair playbook” to force his investments to go up

You can use an obscure $3 play to jump into Bezos’ next big deal

By investing in the $3 stock today, investors could earn 49 years of profits in a single year, according to Strategic Investor

The Strategic Investor team has identified a tiny electric vehicle (EV) company that could soar because of a Jeff Bezos connection

By subscribing to Strategic Investor today, you can discover complete details about this tiny company, including its name and ticker symbol and why David Forest of Strategic Investor believes it’s worth buying today

This is Jeff Bezos’ 7th big bet, and the previous six private deals have delivered as much as $2.5 billion in pure profit; by investing in the company today, you can follow Jeff Bezos’ hot streak, which has previously delivered gains as high as 2,066%

Jeff Bezos Has Already Made Six Private Deals with Huge Returns

Strategic Investor is calling this opportunity Bezos’ 7th billion dollar bet because the Amazon founder has made six previous deals with major profits.

Bezos’ six previous private deals, according to Strategic Investor, have delivered gains of:

Deal #1: $41 million profits

Deal #2: $110 million profits

Deal #3: $340 million profits

Deal #4: $371 million profits

Deal #5: $492 million profits

Deal #6: $1.42 billion profits

Now, for the first time, regular investors can ride Bezos’ coattails and participate in his next billion-dollar deal – all for as little as $3.

In fact, you can participate in the deal just by punching a 5-letter code into your brokerage account.

And, by buying this recommended stock today, you could enjoy 49 years of gains in just 12 months.

How Bezos’ Deals Work

Jeff Bezos has previously made private deals and earned huge returns on his investments.

According to Strategic Investor, Jeff Bezos takes a similar approach with all his deals, including:

Step 1) Jeff Bezos takes a huge stake in a company.

Jeff Bezos takes a huge stake in a company. Step 2) Then, he sends a lot of business to that firm through Amazon.

Then, he sends a lot of business to that firm through Amazon. Step 3) Then, he sits back and waits for the investment to soar higher.

This is the “unfair playbook” Jeff Bezos uses to force his investments to go up. He buys stakes in companies, then uses Amazon to raise the value of those companies, then earns record profits.

Now, David Forest and the Strategic Investor team claim to have spotted a company that is prepared to benefit from Jeff Bezos’ attention.

A Tiny Electric Vehicle Firm Could Profit from Jeff Bezos’ 7th Billion Dollar Deal

David Forest and the Strategic Investor team claim to have identified a small electric vehicle company poised to benefit from Jeff Bezos’ latest business decision.

Here’s how the firm could benefit:

Amazon owns over 30,000 dark-gray Amazon delivery vans; you can see the vans on the road anywhere you go, and they’re sourced from major automobile companies like Ford, Fiat Chrysler, and Mercedes-Benz

Jeff Bezos recently announced a historic climate pledge; by 2040, he wants to cut Amazon’s carbon emissions down to zero

Amazon’s entire fleet needs to go electric by 2040 to meet this goal

Jeff Bezos has already ordered over 100,000 electric vehicles, which is the largest order for EVs ever

According to Strategic Investor’s research, this massive transformation “could be a massive profit opportunity for a tiny EV firm”

The tiny electric vehicle firm isn’t Tesla or Rivian or other well-known EV companies.

Instead, it’s a company 600 times smaller than Tesla. In its last earnings report, the company reported only $22 million in sales.

The Strategic Investor team believes Jeff Bezos is following the same playbook with this EV company that he has followed with previous investments. He wants to buy a stake in the company, use Amazon to raise the company’s value, and generate enormous profit for himself.

If Strategic Investor is right, then this small EV firm is about to receive $1.1 billion in business from Jeff Bezos – an order that could transform the company overnight and send its stock soaring.

To prepare, the EV firm is currently building a 900,000 square foot EV manufacturing plant. It will be the biggest plant of its kind in America, and it will have a capacity of 20,000 zero-emission EVs per year. The company is already preparing for the massive Amazon order.

What’s Included with Strategic Investor?

By subscribing to Strategic Investor today, you get a bundle of bonus reports explaining new investment opportunities – including the name and ticker symbol of the company involved with Jeff Bezos’ 7th billion dollar deal.

Here’s what you get with all new subscriptions to Strategic Investor:

Monthly Issues of Strategic Investor: Each month, David Forest and the Strategic Investor team send you a new issue of Strategic Investor featuring investment recommendations, market news and analysis, and reports. You can discover where David Forest is investing his money, where he sees potential investment trends going, and what he is adding or removing from his model portfolio.

Bonus Report #1: Bezos’ 7th Deal: How to Bag Up to 49X as Amazon Forces These Warrants Up: In this guide, you get the name and ticker symbol of the small electric vehicle company mentioned above, including how to buy a share of the company for as little as $3. You can read the briefing with zero investment experience and buy the stock within minutes. Strategic Investor believes Jeff Bezos is preparing to order thousands of electric vehicles from this small, little-known company. By investing in this company today, investors could earn 49 years of profits in a single year, according to the Strategic Investor team.

Bonus Report #2: The #1 EV Stock of the Decade: According to Strategic Investor, the entire EV sector is primed to grow 12x over the years, backed by the full power of the United States government. In this bonus report, you can discover David Forest’s #1 recommended electric vehicle stock. The company doesn’t make electric vehicles; instead, they’re a behind-the-scenes parts supplier that’s preparing to become an EV powerhouse. David claims his average EV investment recommendations have delivered returns of 867%, and he believes this firm “could do just as well, if not better.”

Bonus Video Course: Dave Forest’s Warrants Master Course: In this 4-part video series, David Forest explains how you can use warrants to potentially earn huge returns on investment. David co-founded a company that structured lucrative warrant deals with billionaires. Now, he’s revealing his secrets. You’ll learn what warrants are, how and why they were created, and how you could earn huge returns on investment with warrants. David claims he has delivered average gains of 254% on his warrants across all his services, with some recommendations delivering returns as high as 2,805% and 1,614%. In this video course, you can discover how David selects the best warrant recommendations and how you could earn huge returns on investment.

Access to David’s Digital Vault of Member Reports: All subscribers receive automatic access to David’s digital vault of member reports. You can discover previous research reports created by David and the Strategic Investor team. Some of the most popular recent reports include 27 Essential Items to Buy Now, The $17 Trillion 5G Flaw, and The Ultimate Crack-Up Boom Portfolio, among dozens of others.

Access to David’s Model Portfolio: Want to see which stocks David has previously recommended buying? Want to see the entry and exit points for those stocks? You can follow the Strategic Investor model portfolio to see the recommended investments today. According to Casey Research, Dave’s model portfolio has delivered gains of 193%, 283%, 384%, and more. You get instant access to all current open positions and can view Dave’s “Hall of Fame” trades over the years.

Urgent Updates: If David spots a new investment opportunity in the middle of the month, or if he believes now is the best time to buy or sell a stock, then he’ll send an alert to subscribers. He may also alert subscribers on recent market movements, helping subscribers stay up-to-date on the latest recommendations.

US-Based Customer Support: All subscribers can contact Casey Research’s US-based customer support team at any time for any questions with their membership.

Strategic Investor Pricing

Strategic Investor is priced at $49 for your first year, then $129 per year thereafter when purchased through the recent promotional page.

Annual Subscription to Strategic Investor: $49 for your first year, then $129 per year thereafter

Your subscription automatically renews one year after you purchase Strategic Investor. However, you can cancel at any time.

Strategic Investor Refund Policy

Strategic Investor subscriptions are backed by a 60-day, iron-clad, moneyback guarantee.

If you’re not 100% satisfied with Strategic Investor for any reason within the first 60 days, then you are entitled to a complete refund with no questions asked. You can keep all of the bonus reports.

About Casey Research

Casey Research is a financial publishing company that has provided investment advice, market analysis, and recommendations for the past 30 years. Led by speculator and author Doug Casey, Casey Research aims to provide advice that consistently beats the market.

Today, Casey Research offers a range of financial publications and reports, including free and paid subscription services.

Popular publications from Casey Research include the Casey Daily Dispatch (free), Strategic Investor ($199 per year), International Speculator ($3,500 per year), and Strategic Trader ($4,000 per year).

You can contact Casey Research via the following:

Phone: 1-888-512-2739

1-888-512-2739 Online Form: https://www.caseyresearch.com/contact-us/

https://www.caseyresearch.com/contact-us/ Email: memberservices@caseyresearch.com

memberservices@caseyresearch.com Mailing Address: 55 NE 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Final Word

Strategic Investor is a monthly financial newsletter that advocates a tactical approach to investing.

Led by David Forest, Strategic Investor covers a range of topics from across multiple markets, including everything from electric vehicle investment opportunities to warrant investing and more.

As part of a 2022 promotion, David has identified a small EV company that could skyrocket in value if Jeff Bezos places an electric vehicle order through Amazon. By subscribing to Strategic Investor today, you can discover the name and ticker symbol of the company involved in “Jeff Bezos’ 7th billion dollar bet.”

To learn more about Strategic Investor or to subscribe today, visit the official website at CaseyResearch.com >>>

