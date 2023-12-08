Case #: PUY-CW-CW-2023-0016-Summons by Publication

Case #: PUY-CW-CW-2023-0016

Nature of Case: Child/Family Protection Petition – Initial Hearing

TO: William Morris Sr.

Case Name: In re: W.M. Jr. (DOB(s): 01/04/2011); Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Petitioner, v. PHALISHA HARLOW, WILLIAM MORRIS SR, DIXIE GIETZ, Respondent(s).

YOU ARE SUMMONED to appear and respond to the civil petition filed by the above-named Petitioner in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, WA 98404.

An Initial Hearing is scheduled in this Court on 1/25/2024 at 2:00 PM.

You must answer (respond in writing to the civil petition) within twenty (20) days after the date of the first publication of this summons. You must serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner and file with this Court proof of service.

At the formal adjudicatory hearing, the Petitioner must prove that the allegations raised in the petition are more likely true than not and that the best interests of the child(ren) will be served by continued Court intervention. The Court will either find the allegations of the petition to be true or dismiss the petition, unless continued to allow the presentation of further evidence.

You have the right to legal representation at your own expense and effort.

If you fail to appear, the Court may find you default and enter a default judgment against you.

Copies of the case filings are available at the Court. You may call Puyallup Tribe Children’s Services at (253) 680-5532 for more information about your child(ren). If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX988551

December 8, 15, 22, 2023