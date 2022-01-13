Case #: PUY-CW-CW-2021-0036-ChildFamily Protection Petition – Adjudicatory Hearing

Case #: PUY-CW-CW-2021-0036

Nature of Case: Child/Family Protection Petition – Adjudicatory Hearing

TO: Vanessa Marie Whitford Case Name: In re: E.O. (DOB(s): 11/15/2004); Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Petitioner, v. VANESSA MARIE WHITFORD, DENNIS OYA, Respondent(s). YOU ARE SUMMONED to remotely appear and respond to the civil petition filed by the above-named Petitioner in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, WA 98404. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court is closed to the public and all hearings shall be held via remote conference until further notice. You must contact the Court Administrator at (253) 680-5585 at least one court day before your hearing to receive conference information.

An Adjudicatory Hearing is scheduled in this Court on 03/17/2022 at 9:30 AM. The Child/Family Protection Petition was filed on December 15, 2021. You must answer (respond in writing to the civil petition) within twenty (20) days after the date of the first publication of this summons. You must serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner and file with this Court proof of service. At the formal adjudicatory hearing, the Petitioner must prove that the allegations raised in the petition are more likely true than not and that the best interests of the child(ren) will be served by continued Court intervention. The Court will either find the allegations of the petition to be true or dismiss the petition, unless continued to allow the presentation of further evidence.

You have the right to legal representation at your own expense and effort. If you fail to appear, the Court may find you default and enter a default judgment against you. Copies of the case filings are available at the Court. You may call Puyallup Tribe Children’s Services at (253) 680-5532 for more information about your child(ren). If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



IDX-946771

January 13, 20, 27, 2022