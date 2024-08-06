Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2024-0052-Protection Order

Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2024-0052

Nature of Case: Protection Order Case Name:

PUYALLUP TRIBE CHILDREN’S SERVICES, Petitioner(s) v. TONY HERNANDEZ, Respondent(s). Protected Party(ies): K. Ward, S. Ward, R. Ward (DOB(s): 09/24/2016, 01/08/2015, 11/18/2009)

TO: Tony Hernandez

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians entered a Protection Order against you in the above-entitled case, which expires on August 2, 2025

This Protection Order restrains you from certain conduct and may also have other adverse legal effects for you. This Protection Order was forwarded to Pierce County for enforcement. Copies of this Protection Order and all other case filings are available at the Court Clerk’s Office located at 1451 E. 31st St., Tacoma, WA 98404. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-1000460

August 6, 13, 20, 2024