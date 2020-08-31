Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2020-Protection Order

Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2020

Nature of Case: Protection Order

TO: Scott Hawkins

Case Name: Hannah Nicole Sibbets vs Scott Hawkins

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians entered a Protection Order against you in the above-entitled case, which expires on August 24, 2021.

This Protection Order restrains you from certain conduct and may also have other adverse legal effects for you. This Protection Order was forwarded to Pierce County for enforcement. Additionally, a Protection Order Review Hearing is scheduled in this Court on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Copies of this Protection Order and all other case filings are available at the Court Clerk’s Office located at 1451 E. 31st St., Tacoma, WA 98404. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

August 31, September 8, 14, 2020