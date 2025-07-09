Case #: PUY-CV-NC-2025-0078

Nature of Case: Name Change

Case Name: In re the name change of: KALVIN JAMES SATIACUM

TO: Whom it May Concern

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians is in receipt of the petition of Kalvin James Satiacum for an order changing his/her name to Wovoka Babatoth Seelacumm.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that any person or entity having objection to this petition for name change shall file a written objection with the Court, located at 1451 E. 31st St, Tacoma, WA 98404, within ten (10) days after the last date of the publication of this notice.

Copies of the case filings are available at the Court. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-1016380

July 9, 16, 23, 2025