Case #: PUY-CV-NC-2023-0009-Name Change

Case #: PUY-CV-NC-2023-0009
Nature of Case: Name Change
To: Whom it May Concern
Case Name: In re the name change of: Serena Tatiana Sanchez
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians is in receipt of the petition for Serena Tatiana Sanchez for an order changing his/her name to Kitchell Tatiana Hunter.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that any person or entity having objection to this petition for name change shall file a written objection with the Court, located at 1451 E 31st St, Tacoma WA 98404, within ten (10) days after the last date of the publication of this notice.
Copies of the case filings are available at the Court. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585
IDX-971570
February 14, 21, 28, 2023