Case #: PUY-CS-CS-2022-0003-Child Support

Case #: PUY-CS-CS-2022-0003

Nature of Case: Child Support

TO: LATRICE JAMES AND FLOYD YOUELL Case Name: Y, I. V. J. (DOB(s): 08/06/2021,); KATRINA ROEBUCK, Petitioner(s) v. LATRICE JAMES, FLOYD LEE YOUELL, Respondent(s). YOU ARE SUMMONED to remotely appear and respond to the civil petition filed by the above-named Petitioner(s) in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, WA 98404. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE all hearings shall be held via remote conference until further notice. You must contact the Court at (253) 680-5585 at least twenty-four (24) hours before your hearing to receive conference information.

A(n) Initial Hearing is scheduled in this Court on 07/06/2022 at 2:00 PM. You must answer (respond in writing to the civil petition) within twenty (20) days after the date of the first publication of this summons. You must serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner(s) and file with this Court proof of service. You have the right to legal representation at your own expense and effort. If you fail to appear, the Court may find you in default and enter a default judgment against you.

Copies of the case filings are available at the Court. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-954416

May 13, 20, 27, 2022