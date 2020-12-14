Case Number: PUY-G-JV-2020-0017-SUMMONS AND NOTICE

Case Number: PUY-G-JV-2020-0017

Nature of Case: Guardianship of a Minor Child

TO: Grace Bentley & Dusty Spotted Eagle

Case Name: In re S., P

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a petition has been filed asking the Court to appoint the above-named Petitioner(s) as guardian(s) for P.S , a minor child under PTC 7.12 (Guardianship of Minors Code). YOU ARE SUMMONED to appear at a hearing in this Court on the Puyallup Indian Reservation at: DAY: TUESDAY DATE: FEBRUARY 2, 2021 TIME: 1:30 P.M.

LOCATION: 1451 EAST 31st ST., TACOMA, WA 98404

The guardianship hearing is private and closed. The Court will hear testimony to determine whether guardianship is in the best interest of the child and the Tribal community. Any party may file recommendations regarding the guardianship with the Court at least 10 calendar days before the hearing.

You also have the following rights: The right to be present before the Court; The right to present written and oral testimony; The right to subpoena witnesses; The right to submit relevant evidence to the Court for consideration; The right to counsel at your own expense and effort; and The right to appeal a final decision in this matter.

If you do not file a written response to the petition within 20 days from the date of this notice, the Court may enter an order in your absence as explained below. To mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak, this hearing will be conducted telephonically. You must contact the Court for the dial-in instructions at least one business day before your hearing. Copies of the Civil Complaint and Summons are available by contacting the Court. NOTICE PURSUANT TO PTC 4.08.250 – DEFAULT JUDGMENT

WHEN A PARTY AGAINST WHOM A JUDGMENT IS SOUGHT FAILS TO APPEAR, PLEAD, OR OTHERWISE DEFEND WITHIN THE TIME ALLOWED, AND THAT IS SHOWN TO THE COURT BY A MOTION AND AFFIDAVIT OR TESTIMONY, THE COURT MAY ENTER AN ORDER OF DEFAULT AND, WITHOUT FURTHER NOTICE TO THE PARTY IN DEFAULT, ENTER A JUDGMENT GRANTING THE RELIEF SOUGHT IN THE COMPLAINT.

Copies of the Petition and this Summons are available at the Court Clerk’s Office located at 1451 E. 31st St., Tacoma, WA 98404. For more information, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

