Case Number: PUY-CW-CW-2020-0026 -SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF HEARING

Case Number: PUY-CW-CW-2020-0026

Nature of Case: Child/Family Protection Petition – ADJUDICATORY HEARING

TO: SHAQUIRA BERRY & THOMAS TREJO GUERRERO Case Name: In re the welfare of C. G. (DOB: 09/05/2011) SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF HEARING

A Child/Family Protection Petition has been filed April 29th, 2020 regarding the above-named child. YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to personally appear before the Children’s Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians for a FORMAL ADJUDICATORY HEARING and date, time and location below:

DATE: September 17th, 2020 TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION: 1451 EAST 31ST ST., TACOMA, WA 98404 At the formal adjudicatory hearing the petitioner must prove that the allegations raised in the child/family protection petition are more likely true than not and that the best interests of the child will be served by continued Court intervention.

Court will either find the allegations of the child/family protection petition to be true or dismiss the child/family protection petition, unless continued to allow the presentation of further evidence.

If you do not respond to the petition within 20 days or appear for the formal adjudicatory hearing, the Court may find you in default and enter a default order of child/family protection and order necessary intervention and appropriate steps you must follow to correct the underlying problem(s).

NOTICE, PURSUANT TO TRIBAL CODE SECTION 7.04.750, THE COURT MAY FIND THE PARENT, GUARDIAN OR CUSTODIAN IN DEFAULT FOR FAILURE TO RESPOND OR APPEAR AT A COURT HEARING. THIS MAY RESULT IN YOUR CHILD (REN) BEING PLACED IN ANOTHER HOME AND THE PARENT ORDERED TO CORRECT CERTAIN PROBLEMS.

To mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak, this hearing will be conducted telephonically. You must contact the Court for the dial-in instructions at least one day before your hearing.

A copy of the Petition and an Advisement of Rights is available at the Court Clerk’s office.

You may call Puyallup Tribe Children’s Services for more information about your child. The caseworker’s name is Brigette Manson and the telephone number is 253-680-5532.

DATED this 13TH day of August 2020 for more information, please call the Puyallup Tribal Court Clerk at 253-680-5585.

IDX-906217

August 18, 25, September 1, 2020