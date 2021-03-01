Case Number: PUY-CV-PO-2021-0009-Protection Order

Case Number: PUY-CV-PO-2021-0009

Nature of Case: Protection Order

Case Name: Linda Sharp, Petitioner v Farrell Reed, Respondent

Protected Parties: David Hudson

TO: Farrell Reed

YOU ARE SUMMONED to telephonically appear and respond to the civil petition filed by the above-named Petitioner in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, Washington 98404. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court is closed to the public and all hearings shall be held via telephonic conference until further notice. You must contact the Court Administrator at (253) 680-5585 at least twenty-four (24) hours before your hearing to receive conference information.

A(n) Initial Hearing is scheduled in this Court on 03/26/2021, at 1:00 PM. A temporary protection order may have already been issued against you. You must answer (respond in writing to the civil petition) within twenty (20) days after the date of the first publication of this summons. You must serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner(s) and file with this Court an affidavit of service. Parties may submit any documents with certificates of service via mail as usual or via email to TribalCourtFilings@PuyallupTribe-nsn.gov. This is an expedited witness hearing and it will not be continued absent extraordinary circumstances. The parties have the right to legal representation at their own expense and effort. This Court has a list of attorneys and lay advocates who are admitted to practice in this Court available online. If you object to the issuance of a protection order against you, then you must appear at the hearing to defend against the allegations contained in the petition and to present any evidence you believe necessary for the Court to make an appropriate ruling. If you fail to appear, the Court may find you in default and enter a protection order against you for a period not exceeding one year. A protection order will restrain you from certain conduct and may have other adverse legal effects for you. Copies of the case filings are available at the Court. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585. IDX-920953

March 1, 8, 15, 2021