Case Number: 61692-Public Notice to Acquire Land into Trust

Case Number: 61692

Applicant Name: VICKI GORD

Public Notice to Acquire Land into Trust – BIA Regional Director Decisions

ACTION: Notice of decision to acquire land into trust under 25 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 151.

SUMMARY: The Regional Director, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, on the below date, has made a determination to acquire real property in trust for VICKI GORD.

The land referred to as former Victoria S. Gord property, herein and is described as:

See “Exhibit A” for legal descriptions.

DATE: This determination was made on 08/28/2025.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: BIA NORTHWEST REGIONAL OFFICE, Bureau of Indian Affairs, 911 NE 11TH AVENUE, PORTLAND, OR 97232, telephone (503) 231-6702.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: This notice is published to comply with the requirement of 25 CFR § 151.12(d)(2)(iii) that notice be given of the decision by the authorized representative of the Secretary of the Interior to acquire land in trust.

A copy of the determination is available [at the following website: n/a AND/OR from the office identified in the FOR FURTHER INFORMATION section of this notice]. Any party who wishes to seek judicial review of the Regional Director’s decision must first exhaust administrative remedies. The Regional Director’s decision may be appealed to the Interior Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA) in accordance with the regulations in 43 C.F.R. 4.310-4.340.

If you choose to appeal this decision, your notice of appeal to the IBIA must be signed by you or your attorney and must be either postmarked and mailed (if you use mail) or delivered (if you use another means of physical delivery, such as FedEx or UPS) to the IBIA within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice. The regulations do not authorize filings by facsimile/fax or by electronic means. Your notice of appeal should clearly identify the decision being appealed. You must send your original notice of appeal to the IBIA at the following address: Interior Board of Indian Appeals, Office of Hearings and Appeals, U.S. Department of the Interior, 801 North Quincy Street, Suite 300, Arlington, Virginia 22203. You must send copies of your notice of appeal to (1) the Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, MS-4141-MIB, 1849 C Street N.W., Washington, D.C. 20240; (2) each interested party known to you; and (3) the Regional Director. Your notice of appeal sent to the IBIA must include a statement certifying that you have sent copies to these officials and interested parties and should identify them by names or titles and addresses.

If you file a notice of appeal, the IBIA will notify you of further procedures. If no appeal is timely filed, this decision will become final for the Department of the Interior at the expiration of the appeal period. No extension of time may be granted for filing a notice of appeal.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION EXHIBIT A

Tract ID:

Tract Name: GORD PROPERTY

Land Area

115

Land Area Name

PUYALLUP

Tract Number LTRO PORTLAND, OR

Region NORTHWEST REGIONAL OFFICE

Agency PUGET SOUND AGENCY

Resources

Both (Mineral and Surface)

Section

26

Township 020.00N

Range 003.00E

State WASHINGTON County PIERCE

Meridian Willamette Legal Description

Acres

.900

PIERCE COUNTY AP# 0320261018 METES AND BOUNDS: THE SOUTH 150 FEET OF THE WEST 290 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, IN PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON. EXCEPT THE WEST 30 FEET CONVEYED TO PIERCE COUNTY FOR ROAD PURPOSES.

IDX-1019739

September 16, 2025