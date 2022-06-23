Case number 22-4-00536-2-Notice to Creditors

Case number 22-4-00536-2

Probate Notice to Creditors

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Estate of Martin James Willoughby

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal

representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

June 21, 2022

Personal Representative:

Laurice Willoughby,

8521 Pepperidge Lane SE,

Yelm Washington 98597

Attorney for the

personal representative

Christine D. Langley,

Attorney at Law.

106 Solberg St SW, Yelm,

Washington 98597

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Pierce County Superior Court Room

930 Tacoma Avenue S, Room 110,

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-957225

June 21, 28, July 5, 2022