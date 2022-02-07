CASE NO. PUY-CS-CS-2021-0035-Summons & Notice

CASE NO. PUY-CS-CS-2021-0035

Summons in a civil action And notice of hearing

IN THE PUYALLUP TRIBAL COURT PUYALLUP INDIAN RESERVATION TACOMA, WASHINGTON

SAMANTHA ROSE OTT

Petitioner, v.

EDMOND JAMES SIBBITS JR. Respondent.

The petitioner filed a child support (civil) action against you in the above named court. In order to defend yourself, you must file an answer by stating your defense in writing and filing it with the court and serving a copy on the petitioner within twenty (20) days after the day you received notice of this hearing. If you fail to respond, a DEFAULT JUDGMENT may be entered against you without further notice to you. A default judgment is a judgment granted the Petitioner for what has been asked in the Petition. This Summons in issued pursuant to Section 7.24.090(4.08.100) of the Puyallup Parental Responsibility Act. NOTICE OF HEARING: A hearing on the petition is set for March 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Puyallup Tribal Court. To exercise an abundance of caution in mitigating the COVID-19 outbreak, this hearing will be conducted virtually. You must contact the Court Administrator for the call-in instructions at least one court day before your hearing. You may contact the Court Administrator by calling 253-680-5585 or by emailing TribalCourtFilings@PuyallupTribe-nsn.gov.

Puyallup Tribal Court 1451 East 31st Street Tacoma, Washington 98404 (253) 680-5585

IDX-948190

February 7, 14, 22, 2022