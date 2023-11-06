Case No.: D-23-675692-R-SUMMONS

Case No.: D-23-675692-R

Dept. No.: N

DISTRICT COURT

FAMILY DIVISION

CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA

In the Matter of the Parental Rights as to:

Alexis Rose Rockstrom

a Minor.

SUMMONS – DOMESTIC

NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN TWENTY (20) DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.

TO THE DEFENDANT: A civil Complaint has been filed by the Plaintiff(s) against you for the relief set forth in the Complaint.

1) If you intend to defend this lawsuit, within twenty (20) days after this Summons is served on you, exclusive of the day of service, you must do the following:

a. File with the Clerk of this Court, whose address is shown below, a formal written response to the Complaint in accordance with the rules of the Court, with the appropriate filing fee.

b. Serve a copy of the response on the attorney whose name and address is shown below.

2) Unless you respond, your default will be entered upon application of the Plaintiff(s) and failure to so respond will result in a judgment by default against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint, which could result in the taking of money or property or other relief requested in the Complaint.

3) If you intend to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your response may be filed on time.

4) The State of Nevada, its political subdivisions, agencies, officers, employees, board members, commission members and legislators each have forty-five (45) days after service of this Summons within which to file an Answer or other responsive pleading to the Complaint.

STEVEN D. GRIERSON

Clerk of the Court

By: /s/Shaun Salcedo

Deputy Clerk Date 10/24/2023

Family Court and Services Center

601 N. Pecos

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Submitted by:

/s/ Amber Robinson

Amber Robinson, Esq.

Nevada Bar No. 10731

ROBINSON LAW GROUP

1771 E. Flamingo Rd., Suite B-120

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Unbundled Attorney for Petitioners

IDX-986815

November 6, 13, 20, 27, December 4, 11, 2023