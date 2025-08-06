LEGAL NOTICE
Case No. 5A912435C
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
KAMISHA RUFFIN, a private citizen, and JONATHAN PATTERSON, a private citizen
Plaintiffs,
v.
SAM RISTICK, a private citizen
Defendant.
The plaintiffs have filed a claim against the defendant in Pierce County District Court, Small Claims Division, seeking monetary relief in the amount of $1,700.00 for alleged misrepresentation and fraudulent sale of a vehicle.
TO: SAM RISTICK
You are hereby summoned to appear in Pierce County District Court, located at 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402, Courtroom 604, on August 20, 2025, at 1:30 PM, for a pre-trial hearing.
Failure to appear may result in a default judgment being entered against you for the amount requested, plus court costs and applicable fees.
You must bring any documents or evidence related to the matter. No witnesses are allowed at the pre-trial hearing.
This notice is published pursuant to an Order Allowing Service by Publication entered by the court.
DATED this 4 of August, 2025
/s/ Kamisha Ruffin
Plaintiff
IDX-1017752
August 6, 13, 20, 2025