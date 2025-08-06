LEGAL NOTICE

Case No. 5A912435C

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

KAMISHA RUFFIN, a private citizen, and JONATHAN PATTERSON, a private citizen

Plaintiffs,

v.

SAM RISTICK, a private citizen

Defendant.

The plaintiffs have filed a claim against the defendant in Pierce County District Court, Small Claims Division, seeking monetary relief in the amount of $1,700.00 for alleged misrepresentation and fraudulent sale of a vehicle.

TO: SAM RISTICK

You are hereby summoned to appear in Pierce County District Court, located at 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402, Courtroom 604, on August 20, 2025, at 1:30 PM, for a pre-trial hearing.

Failure to appear may result in a default judgment being entered against you for the amount requested, plus court costs and applicable fees.

You must bring any documents or evidence related to the matter. No witnesses are allowed at the pre-trial hearing.

This notice is published pursuant to an Order Allowing Service by Publication entered by the court.

DATED this 4 of August, 2025

/s/ Kamisha Ruffin

Plaintiff

IDX-1017752

August 6, 13, 20, 2025