Case No. 26-2-05849-6

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

WINTHROP SARGENT and ROSALIE SARGENT FKA ROSIE MARTINELLI, husband and wife,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

JUDITH SULLIVAN-SWANN AKA JUDITH HAGENSON AKA JUDITH IMPALA, an individual; and RICHARD IMPALA, an individual, their heirs, successors, and assigns, and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the subject real property,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendant Richard Impala and his heirs, successors, and assigns, and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the subject real property

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 11th day of February 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs WINTHROP SARGENT and ROSALIE SARGENT FKA ROSIE MARTINELLI, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiffs at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject of this action is whether Plaintiffs are the owners of Pierce County Tax Parcel No. 6770000601 and whether Plaintiffs are entitled to Judgment for Quiet Title for that real property.

Dated this 9th day of February 2026.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/ Matthew Link Matthew Link, WSBA #46659

Attorney for Plaintiffs 3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3892

IDX-1026371

February 11, 18, 25, March 4, 11, 18, 2026