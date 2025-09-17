Case No.: 25-4-06264-1 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of

GLORIA MAE WHEELER,

Deceased.

The Admin-Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Admin-Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Admin-Personal Representative or the Admin-Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: September 17, 2025 /s/WILLIAM M. WHEELER, Admin-Personal Representative

5709 Hazel Ave SE Auburn, WA 98092

Attorney for Admin-Personal Representative: /s/ James A. Davies, WSBA 28737 Davies Law Office, P.S.

11900 NE 1st Street Suite 300 Bellevue, WA 98005 Telephone (425) 440-3494

IDX-1019811

September 17, 24, October 1, 2025