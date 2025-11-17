Case No.: 25-4-02414-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR PIERCE COUNTY

STATE OF WASHINGTON

In Re the estate of:

DELBERT FRANK MUSE

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claim on the Personal Representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 and 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedents.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of the Court: November 14, 2025

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: November 17, 2025

Randall Frank Muse

Personal Representative

Address:

c/o 108 Wells Avenue So.

Renton, WA 98055

NOEL PATERSON WSBA#61345

Attorney for Estate

108 Wells Avenue So.

Renton, WA 98055

277-0977

IDX-1022747

November 17, 24, December 1, 2025