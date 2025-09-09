Case No. 25-4-02179-6

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

Lois Green Deusen, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed this notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of this notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: September 9, 2025

Personal Representative:

Christopher Scott Deusen

10411 24th Street E.

Edgewood, WA 98372

Court of Probate Proceedings:

Pierce County Superior Court

930 Tacoma Avenue S.

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-1019401

September 9, 16, 23, 2025