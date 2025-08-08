Case No. 25-4-01897-3

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of

KELLY ELVA HALL

Decedent.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of:

(1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the Creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or

(2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

August 8, 2025

Personal Representative:

Kevin J. Hall

Attorney for the Personal

Representative:

Mark B. Anderson

Address for Mailing or Service:

821 Dock Street Suite 209 PMB 4-12

Tacoma, WA 98402

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Pierce County Superior Court

Case No. 25-4-01897-3

DATED this 6th day of August, 2025.

ANDERSON LAW FIRM PLLC

/s/ Mark B. Anderson,

WSBA #25895

Attorney for Personal Representative

IDX-1017926

August 8, 15, 22, 2025