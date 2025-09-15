Case No.: 25-4-00837-34

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR THURSTON COUNTY

ESTATE OF

KEITH H. JAMES SR.,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The administrator named below has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020 (1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: September 15, 2025

Claims may be presented to Administrator at the following address:

Laura P. James, Administrator

C/o: NorthStar Law Group, P.S.

1001 Cooper Point Rd. SW #140-704

Olympia, WA 98502

IDX-1019707

September 15, 22, 29, 2025