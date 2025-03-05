Case No.: 25-4-00338-31

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH

Estate of:

PAUL E. VAUGHN,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent that arose before the Decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (b) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.51 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FILING NOTICE TO CREDITORS WITH CLERK OF COURT: March 3, 2025

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

March 5, 2025

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: JANET D. VAUGHN

ATTORNEY FOR THE PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE:

Kokie E. Adams

ADAMS LAW GROUP, P.S. 7127 196th Street, S.W., Suite 201

Lynnwood, WA 98036

(425) 774-0444

IDX-1009975

March 5, 12, 19, 2025