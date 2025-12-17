Case No. 25-2-13849-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

CECELIA M. THIEL, Personal Representative for THE ESTATE OF GENEVA C. THIEL, deceased,

Plaintiff,

Vs.

THE ESTATE OF NINA MAE KANTON, deceased and any heirs, successors or beneficiaries; SHARON N. KELLY, an heir to The Estate of Nina Mae Kanton; JOHN M. CHARBONEAU, an heir to The Estate of Nina Mae Kanton; JIMMIE D. CHARBONEAU, an heir to The Estate of Nina Mae Kanton; JEFFREY A. CHARBONEAU, an heir to The Estate of Nina Mae Kanton; and any and all others with any claim to the real property described below,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendants: THE ESTATE OF NINA MAE KANTON, deceased and any heirs, successors or beneficiaries; SHARON N. KELLY, an heir to The Estate of Nina Mae Kanton; JOHN M. CHARBONEAU, an heir to The Estate of Nina Mae Kanton; JIMMIE D. CHARBONEAU, an heir to The Estate of Nina Mae Kanton; JEFFREY A. CHARBONEAU, an heir to The Estate of Nina Mae Kanton; and any and all others with any claim to the real property described below

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after December 17, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, CECELIA M. THIEL, Personal Representative for THE ESTATE OF GENEVA C. THIEL, deceased, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject is whether Defendants have any interest in the subject real property under a 1968 Real Estate Contract.

Dated this15th day of December 2025.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Heather Walley

Heather Walley, WSBA #44901

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3855

IDX-1024147

December 17, 24, 31, 2025, January 7, 14, 21, 2026