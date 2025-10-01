Case No. 25-2-11682-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

THOMAS PETERSON,

Plaintiff,

vs.

MARILYN CHEATHAM, and their heir successors, and assigns, and any and all other persons claiming an interest in the below described real property, Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendants MARILYN CHEATHAM, and their heir successors, and assigns, and any and all other persons claiming an interest in the below described real property

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 1st day of October 2025 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff THOMAS PETERSON, an individual, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject of this action is whether Plaintiff is entitled to a judgment quieting title to the real property commonly known as 9638 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499, by declaring that the Deeds of Trust recorded under Pierce County Auditor’s Recording Nos. 201211290614 and 201212311194 have been fully satisfied and are of no further force or effect. Dated this 29th day of September 2025.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Afsaneh Hassani

Matthew Link, WSBA #46659

Afsaneh Hassani, WSBA#57499

Attorney for Plaintiff Thomas Peterson

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3892

IDX-1020517

October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, Novembber 5, 2025