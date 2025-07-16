Case No. 25-2-10052-4

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

MICHAEL J. BROWN, an individual, CHRISTOPHER BROWN, an individual, and JULIE BROWN, an individual

Plaintiffs,

Vs.

RACHEL M. BROWN, an individual, or any heirs, successors and assigns; and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendants: RACHEL M. BROWN, an individual, or any heirs, successors and assigns; and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after July 16, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs, MICHAEL J. BROWN, an individual, CHRISTOPHER BROWN, an individual, and JULIE BROWN, an individual, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject is whether Defendants have any interest in the subject real property under a 1999 Statutory Warranty Deed.

Dated this 14th day of July 2025. McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Heather Walley

Heather Walley, WSBA #44901

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3855

July 16, 23, 30, August 6, 13, 20, 2025