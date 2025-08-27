Case No: 25-2-09419-2

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Christopher Denson, an individual, Plaintiff, vs. KATHERINE COWIN and “JOHN DOE” COWIN, an individual and/or the marital community composed thereof, Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said Defendant KATHERINE COWIN: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 27th day of August, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff CHRISTOPHER DENSON and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff, Justin G. Schmidt, at his office below states; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of the said court. The object of said action is a motor vehicle accident you were involved in with Plaintiff.

Attorney for Plaintiff

Justin G. Schmidt, WSBA #61400

Van Law Firm

9311 Bridgeport Way SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

IDX-1018840

August 27, September 3, 10, 17, 24, October 1, 2025