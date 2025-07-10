CASE NO.: 25-2-09002-2

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF CHRISTOPHER B. WEBBER, a deceased individual; CHERYL WEBBER, widow of Christopher B. Webber; MICHAEL SMUDDLE, potential heir and devisee of Christopher B. Webber; and OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANT ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF CHRISTOPHER B. WEBBER, a deceased individual described in the complaint herein, cannot be served:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 10th day of July, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the BANK OF AMERICA, N.A and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, ZBS Law, LLP, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is a Complaint for Judicial Foreclosure of Deed of Trust.

DATED: July 1, 2025 ZBS LAW, LLP By:/s/ Tom B. Pierce Tom B. Pierce, WSBA# 26730 Attorney for Plaintiff

ZBS Law, LLP

11335 NE 122nd Way, Suite 105

Kirkland, WA 98034

Ph. 206-209-0375

Fax 206-260-8870

IDX-1016262

July 10, 17, 24, 31, August 7, 14, 2025