Case No. 25-2-08675-1
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
BETTY J. WATTS, an individual,
Plaintiff,
Vs.
FRANK E. RAMEY, Trustee of the Frank E. Ramey Revocable Living Trust dated March 28, 2000; and THE ESTATE OF FRANK E. RAMEY, and any and all heirs, beneficiaries and assigns, Defendant
The State of Washington to Defendants: FRANK E. RAMEY, Trustee of the Frank E. Ramey Revocable Living Trust dated March 28, 2000; and THE ESTATE OF FRANK E. RAMEY, and any and all heirs, beneficiaries and assigns
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after May 21, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, BETTY J. WATTS, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject is whether Defendants have any interest in the subject real property under a March 28, 2000, Quit Claim Deed.
Dated this 19th day of May 2025. McFERRAN LAW, P.S.
/s/Heather Walley
Heather Walley, WSBA #44901
3906 S. 74th Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
(p): (253) 471-1200
(f): (253) 284-3855
IDX-1013986
May 21, 28, June 4, 11, 18, 25, 2025