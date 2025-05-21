Case No. 25-2-08675-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

BETTY J. WATTS, an individual,

Plaintiff,

Vs.

FRANK E. RAMEY, Trustee of the Frank E. Ramey Revocable Living Trust dated March 28, 2000; and THE ESTATE OF FRANK E. RAMEY, and any and all heirs, beneficiaries and assigns, Defendant

The State of Washington to Defendants: FRANK E. RAMEY, Trustee of the Frank E. Ramey Revocable Living Trust dated March 28, 2000; and THE ESTATE OF FRANK E. RAMEY, and any and all heirs, beneficiaries and assigns

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after May 21, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, BETTY J. WATTS, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject is whether Defendants have any interest in the subject real property under a March 28, 2000, Quit Claim Deed.

Dated this 19th day of May 2025. McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Heather Walley

Heather Walley, WSBA #44901

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3855

IDX-1013986

May 21, 28, June 4, 11, 18, 25, 2025