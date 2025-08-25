Case No. 25-2-08161-9

SUMMONS PURSUANT TO CR 4(D)(3)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

TBF FINANCIAL, LLC, Plaintiff,

v.

JARED RIIPINEN dba RIIPINEN AND ASSOCIATES LAND SURVEYORS, and the marital community composed of JARED RIIPINEN and JANE/JOHN DOE RIIPINEN, Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendants: A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled court by Plaintiff. Plaintiff’s claim is stated in the Complaint for Breach of Contract (“Complaint”).

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 25th day of August, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, Schweet Linde & Rosenblum, PLLC, at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

Plaintiff asserts a claim for breach of contract against Defendants pursuant to that certain Master EFA Agreement entered into by Defendants and Plaintiff seeks collection of all amounts due thereunder. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.

This summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington and the Order to Serve by Publication entered August 15, 2025, in the above-entitled action. DATED: August 21, 2025.

SCHWEET LINDE & ROSENBLUM,

PLLC

/s/ Dylan R. Cardoza

Jacob D. Rosenblum,

WSBA #42629

Dylan R. Cardoza,

WSBA #55566

Attorneys for Plaintiff

August 25, September 2, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2025