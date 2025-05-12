Case No. 25-2-07295-4

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

MARVIN R. STOLTENBERG, an individual,

Plaintiff,

Vs.

RICHARD E. JACOBSEN, General Partner of Bethel Heights Limited Partnership; U.S. BANCORP, a foreign profit corporation who merged with WEST ONE BANK, WASHINGTON, a defunct banking organization; THE ESTATE OF RICHARD E. JACOBSEN and all heirs, successors and assigns; and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendants: RICHARD E. JACOBSEN, General Partner of Bethel Heights Limited Partnership; U.S. BANCORP, a foreign profit corporation who merged with WEST ONE BANK, WASHINGTON, a defunct banking organization; THE ESTATE OF RICHARD E. JACOBSEN and all heirs, successors and assigns; and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after May 12, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, RAMOS MANAGEMENT, LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject is whether Defendants have any interest in the subject real property under a 1973 Real Estate Contract.

Dated this 8th day of May 2025.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Heather Walley Heather Walley, WSBA #44901

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3855

IDX-1013470

May 12, 19, 27, June 3, 10, 17, 2025