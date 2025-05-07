Case No. 25-2-06842-6

SUMMONS (60 days)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

UMPQUA BANK;

Plaintiff,

v.

DOE 1 and DOE 2 who are the occupants of 8328 200th Street Court E, Spanaway, WA 98387; DOE 3 and DOE 4 who are unknown heirs and devisees of Timothy R. Littlefield; PIERCE COUNTY SEWER, PIERCE COUNTY PLANNING AND PUBLIC WORKS; ELLEN M. GREGG aka ELLEN GREGG-LITTLEFIELD; MARY LITTLEFIELD; and STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES;

Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said Defendants: DOE 3 and DOE 4 who are unknown heirs and devisees of Timothy R. Littlefield

You are hereby summoned to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within 60 days after the 7 day of May, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, Umpqua Bank, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office stated below; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of the complaint and the demand for relief are: The plaintiff seeks to foreclose its trust deed on the subject real property described in the complaint and as described below in the amount of $259,130.79, plus interest, late charges, costs, advances, and attorney’s fees, and to cause the subject property to be sold by the Sheriff ofPierce County, foreclosing the interests of all defendants in the real property with the proceeds applied to satisfy Plaintiff’s lien. The real property is described as follows:

Parcel A:

Lot 97, Woodfield Estates Division No. 1, according to the plat thereof, as recorded June 15, 1995 under Recording No. 9506150106, records of Pierce County, Washington.

Parcel B:

A non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress, as delineated on Woodfield Estates Division No. 1, according to the plat thereof, as recorded June 15, 1995 under Recording No. 9506150106, records of Pierce County, Washington.

Assessor’s Property Tax No. 602160-097-0.

Commonly known as 8328 200th Street Court E, Spanaway, WA 98387.

DATED: April 18, 2025.

HERSHNER HUNTER, LLP

By /s/Nancy K. Cary

Nancy K. Cary, WSB 32262

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

ncary@hershnerhunter.com

P.O. Box 1475, Eugene, OR 97440

Telephone Number:

(541) 686-8511

IDX-1013229

